2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report- Accra Lions 2-0 Bibiani GoldStars

Accra Lions bounced back from their defeat on the road to Hearts of Lions to beat Bibiani GoldStars 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.

Yahaya Mohammed and Daniel Awuni scored on either side of the half to ensure the host collected all three points in front of their fans.

Having started the game the better of the two sides, Lions came close through Mohammed, who was difficult to handle by the defence of GoldStars.

Moments after coming close, the striker broke the deadlock after firing the ball past Ernest Kusi, who failed to collect an earlier shot from David Oduro.

Mohammed could have added to his tally a minute later after falling his marker with a quick dribble only to fire wide.

GoldStars' best chance came just before half time but Accra Lions were able to clear their lines.

After the break, Accra Lions started in the best possible manner, after Daniel Awuni finished a lovely pass from Dominic Amponsah.

Amponsah had a chance to get on the scoresheet but was denied by the Bibiabi goalie before Blessing Asuman had a one-on-one chance, which he missed.

Late in the game, Evans Kwakye almost made it three after twisting and turning his marker but his effort was weak.