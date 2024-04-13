2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report – Hearts of Oak 3-1 Karela United

Hearts of Oak with a determined performance on Saturday evening brought an end to their poor run in the Ghana Premier League staging a remarkable comeback to beat Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the captivating matchday 26 fixture, Hearts of Oak entered the game with a disappointing form having lost their three last games including a home defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars.

Karela United who were undefeated to Hearts of Oak in the last five years were hoping to extend their dominance and they showed that by striking first blood in the third minute thanks to Humid Dafie's heroics.

However, Hearts of Oak were intolerant of the kind of chaos that would smile at them should they have lost. Striker Hamza Issah came through with the equaliser in the 28th minute to ensure that the game went to a halt wide-open.

After the break, Aboubakar Outarra's men dominated and added more goals to seal that long-yearned victory for the 2020/21 champions.

Salim Adamd who replaced Enock Asubonteng in the 60th minute gave Hearts of Oak the lead just three minutes after his introduction underscoring the coach's tactical acumen.

Hamza Issah got his second of the day and the third for the Phobians through a spot kick to seal a convincing 3-1 win for Hearts of Oak in the 90th minute.

Despite starting the game as an 11th placed team, the crucial victory has pushed Hearts of Oak to 10th place leapfrogging Kotoko who play Dreams FC on Sunday.