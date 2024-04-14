2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report – Medeama 1-0 Legon Cities

Defending Champions Medeama moved into the Ghana Premier League top four, but made work hard of seeing off Legon Cities, thanks to Kamaradini Mamudu second half header.

The in-form right-back executed an impressive gravity defying leap and header to score five minutes into the second half to separate the two teams at the Akoon Community park.

The defending champions are now back in the top-four with 40 points, nine behind leaders Samartex with eight games to end the season.

Medeama have now won their two matches following their 2-0 win at home to Hearts of Oak last Wednesday.

The Mauve and Yellow appear to be finding their mojo, and on time too with the Ghanaian top-flight set for a home stretch.

Nebojsa Kapor's side were made to work hard for the victory after the two teams ended the first half 0-0 with few chances in-between.

While challenging for the Premier League crown may be far-fetched, a top four finish is realistic for the defending champions.

However, they will not give up without a fight with eight more matches to end the season.