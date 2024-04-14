2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report – Nsoatreman 1-1 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman salvaged a late draw by finding the net in added time during the second half, ensuring they avoided defeat against Great Olympics in Nsuatre.

Olympics, believing they had secured victory, were stunned when Nsoatreman equalized in the 91st minute, resulting in a 1-1 tie at home.

Emmanuel Akesseh took the initiative for Olympics, opening the scoring, and the team clung to their slim advantage until conceding the late goal.

A victory would have propelled Olympics into the top half of the table, but the draw leaves them in the bottom half with 33 points, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Nsoatreman will be pleased with the draw as it maintains their position in the bottom half of the table while they continue to pursue a top-four finish.