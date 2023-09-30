2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Bechem United

FC Samartex 1996 return home to tackle Bechem United in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League as they look for a rebound from their defeat newly-promoted Nations FC last week.

The Timber Boys will try to gun down the Hunters for their second win of the new campaign at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi on Sunday afternoon.

Samartex have failed to win just once in their last six home matches as they are unbeaten. A real motivation for them ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

Nurudeen Amadu has a full squad at his disposal for selection as he remains upbeat on claiming his second victory as head coach of Samartex.

Bechem will make over 240 kilometres' journey to Samreboi to try and change their recent away record, but a stern test awaits them at the Nsenkyire Stadium on the weekend.

The Hunters are winless in their last eleven league matches as guests, suffering a defeat in each of the last four, including this season's opener against Nsoatreman FC.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah, presently in charge of Bechem, is making a return to his former side and would want to prove a point.

The return of Augustine Okrah and Samuel Osei Kuffour to the squad offers some sort of motivation to Kobi-Mensah.