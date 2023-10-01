2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report - FC Samartex 4-1 Bechem United

FC Samartex 1996 retuning to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after smashing Bechem United at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi on Sunday.

The Timber Boys claimed their second win of the season after staging a remarkable comeback to thump Bechem 4-1 in the matchday three fixture.

Samartex gaffer Nurudeen Amadu made a couple of changes to the squad that were beaten 2-0 by Nations FC last week with Ebenezer Acquah replacing James Sewornu while Gabriel Bonnah returned to the start list.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah made only one alteration to the squad that pipped Dreams FC in the last round with club legend Augustine Okrah making his first start of the campaign.

Okrah rejoined Bechem after ending his adventure in Tanzania with Simba SC after the end of the 2022-23 season.

Okrah got the Hunters into the lead in the encounter after 18 minutes against the run of play as he found the back of the net following a brilliant solo effort.

Samartex drew level a few moments later after Evans Osei-Wusu converted a penalty kick after Bechem goalkeeper Haruna Dari Aziz brought down Bonnah inside the box.

Bechem would play the entire second half with ten men after midfielder Emmanuel Owusu was sent off on the stroke of half-time after receiving a second caution.

Midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh, with an individual effort, gave Samartex the lead in the 65th minute.

Baba Hamadu Musa got the third for Samartex with his his first goal for the club, having scored from the spot following a penalty after Osei-Wusu was fouled in the box.

Musa scored again to wrap up the massive victory for the Timber Boys as they ran riot over the Hunters.