2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Bechem United

Legon Cities will be aiming to make it three consecutive home wins this season when they welcome Bechem United to the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 15 2023 for premier league business.

Paa Kwesi Fabin has brought a feel-good factor to the Royals since after guiding them to victories in their first two home matches and holding Nations FC to a 1-1 draw at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex last weekend. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss away to Accra Lions.

Cities are currently 4th on the league standings with 7 points while Bechem United are currently bottom with three points after winning just one of their games.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah is under enormous pressure after a dismal start with the Hunters. The fans have called for his head after Medeama came back from behind to beat them 2-1 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the last game.

The Hunters come into this game as wounded lions and Kobi-Mensah would want to turn things around as this game could decide his future. Fabin is fully aware of what this match means for the visitors and their coach but would also want to keep up their momentum as well as preserve their perfect home record.

However you slice it, this game promises to be produce 9o minutes of end-to-end action.