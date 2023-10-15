2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report – Legon Cities 1-1 Bechem United

Legon Cities were held to 1-1 draw by Bechem United at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 15 2023.

The Royals fell behind to Samuel Osei Kuffuor’s strike on 15 minutes for Bechem.

The Hunters went into the break with that narrow lead and were determined to deny Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side their third consecutive win at home but Bismark Kobi-Mensah’s side wilted under pressure as Frank Antwi netted the equalizer for the hosts on 77 minutes.

Kobi-Mensah’s woes continue to deepen as he failed to ease the pressure on him by winning this game. This is their third consecutive game without a win.

Fabin will also be disappointed they couldn’t make it three wins in a row at home but will be satisfied with the point given the resilience of the visitors in the game.

Legon Cities will face their former coach, Maxwell Konadu when they travel to Nsoatreman for their next game while Bechem United will host Berekum Chelsea at home.

By Suleman Asante