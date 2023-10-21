2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview – Bechem United vs. Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United will be hoping to end their winless streak when they welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, October 22 2023 for premier league business.

The Hunters have failed to win in their last four games. Their only win came at home against Dreams FC. Bismark Kobi Mensah has come under fire for his side’s poor showing and would be on a redemption exercise to move out from the bottom of the league standings.

Berekum Chelsea won last week against Nations FC after going four matches without a win and Christopher Ennin has vowed that there is no turning back for his side would settle for nothing but a win in this game.

This regional derby is a tasty match-up not be missed given how high the stakes are for both teams.