2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report – Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Published on: 22 October 2023
Bechem United shook off their disappointing start to the season with an emphatic 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, October 22 2023.

Bismark kobi Mensah made four changes to his side that drew against Legon Cities last week. Seth Kwadwo took the captain’s arm band as Francis Twene was out after failing a fitness test.

The first half produced no goals but the deadlock was broken by Augustine Okrah on 63 minutes to give The Hunters the lead.

Cephas Mantey's strike on 90 minutes was enough to end Bechem United’s four-match winless streak and also to lift them from the foot of the premier league standings.

There was no way back into the game for Ennin’s side who were hoping to record their first away win to make it two consecutive wins.

Kobi Mensah will breathe a huge sigh of relief given the enormous pressure that mounted on him in the past few weeks.

