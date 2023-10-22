2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report – Karela United 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Karela United were held to goalless draw by Bofoakwa Tano at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 22 2023.

The Pride and Passion were hoping to return to winning ways after last weekend’s defeat to new city rivals, RTU but a resilient Bofoakwa Tano side managed to share the spoils with their hosts.

Andrews Apau made his first start for the Hunters as he replaced the suspended Emmanuel Ankrah. Frimpong Manso also gave Blessing Dana his debut start.

Both teams came close to breaking the deadlock but brilliant saves by the two goalkeepers ensured that the game ended in a goalless draw.

Bofo will be happy to keep their unbeaten record intact and also recording a vital away point while Karela will be frustrated as their search for a win stretches to four matches.

Karela are 13th on the league standings with 6 points while Bofoakwa move to 4th position with 10 points.