2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Baba Rahman returns to Ghana squad for Central African Republic match

Published on: 02 September 2023
Baba Rahman

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has returned to  Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic.

Rahman was sidelined in the previous qualifier against Madagascar due to fitness concerns.

However, he has made a full recovery and is now delivering standout performances in the current season, marking his return to the team.

Left-back Baba Rahman has swiftly adapted to his new club, PAOK, and has consistently impressed on the field. Notably, his recent contributions aided the Greek side in progressing to the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Ghana currently hold the top position in their qualifying group. However, a defeat against CAR, who are also vying for qualification, could potentially result in Ghana's unexpected elimination from the competition.

