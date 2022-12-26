GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023 CHAN : Black Galaxies open 18-day camp in Egypt ahead of tourney

Published on: 26 December 2022
Black Galaxies in Egypt.

Ghana's home-based national team have checked in at their pre-2023 African Nations Championship( CHAN) tournament camping base in Egypt. 

The Black Galaxies touched in Cairo on Christmas Day to finalize preparations for the tournament which starts next month in Algeria. 

They will stay in the Egyptian capital for 18-days to get the 25-man squad in shape by playing series of friendly matches.

Head Coach Annor Walker's side open their Group C campaign against Madagascar on 15 January 2023, in Constantine. 

Ghana will also play Sudan and Morocco.

