2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Max TV to show Ghana's game against Benin

Ghana’s leading Sports Station Max TV will today July 24, 2022 telecast the Black Galaxies' game against Benin which is a 2023 African Nations Championship qualifier.

The Local Black Stars now known as the Black Galaxies are very confident ahead of this game as they want to put Benin to bed in the first leg.

The Squirrels, on the other hand, have never made it to the main tourney in their history and will be looking forward to securing qualification this time around.

Coach Annor Walker’s men have been in camp for almost two months now and have been training intensively knowing what is at stake for them and equally the expectations.

The home-based national team has taken out every club they have played so far in their friendlies with lower-tier side Ali Royals Academy being their last victims after humiliating them by 5-0 to wrap up their preparations.

The game which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium will be live on Max TV at 3:00 pm.