2023 Ghana Football Association elections date confirmed

The date for the highly anticipated 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections has been officially set for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The GFA revealed this important information on Thursday, August 3, as they unveiled the guidelines and roadmap for the upcoming elections.

In addition to the GFA presidential election, the day will also witness the election of Executive Council members representing various leagues, including the Ghana Premier League, Division One, and Women's Premier League.

The stage is set for a compelling showdown in this year's elections, with incumbent president Kurt Okraku seeking re-election. A notable contender for the presidency is former Ghana Football Association leader George Afriyie, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

Come August 7, the GFA will disclose the location for the elective congress, the pivotal gathering where the elections will take place. On the same day, interested individuals can submit their nominations for various positions, including the presidency.

After a five-day window, the nomination process will close, culminating in the publication of the final list of candidates on September 8. This step follows a series of vetting and essential procedures.

With the countdown officially underway, the nation's football enthusiasts and stakeholders eagerly anticipate events unfolding during the 2023 GFA elections. The outcome of these elections will undoubtedly shape the future course of football leadership in Ghana.