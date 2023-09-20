2024 WAFCON qualifier: Black Queens produce seven-star performance to clobber Rwanda away

Ghana gained huge first leg advantage after hammering Rwanda 7-0 away in their 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations first qualifying round tie on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023.

A brace each from Evelyn Badu and Achiaa Anasthesia and single strikes from Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea and Alice Kusi sealed the convincing win at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

The Black Queens shot into a third minute lead when striker Doris Boaduwaa headed in a corner-kick from the right side of their attack.

Six minutes later, Ghana doubled their lead when Evelyn Badu when she latched onto a through pass to finish off neatly.

Before the half hour mark, Princella Adubea beautifully headed in a perfect cross from Justice Tweneboaa.

Eight minutes after the break, Ghana made it four-nil when Alice Kusi directed home with ease a squared pass from Boaduwaa.

In the 63rd minute, Badu smashed in a low grounder from outside the box to make it five. Three minutes later, Ghana won a penalty after Kusi was felled inside the box.

Jennifer Cudjoe stepped up and she shot wide.

Ghana did not stop the demolishing exercise bagged the sixth goal through Achiaa Anasthesia who lobbed a loose ball over and above the She-Amavubi goalkeeper.

Achiaa fortuitously scored the seventh goal after a overhead cross into the area dipped on the goal line and slipped through the hands of the Rwanda goalkeeper.

The deciding fixture will be played on 26 September 2023 in Accra with the winner of the Gambia vs Namibia