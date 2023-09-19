2024 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens arrive in Kigali for Rwanda clash

The Black Queens have touched down in Kigali ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

The three-time WAFCON finalist arrived on Monday night and trained at the King Pele stadium ahead of Wednesday's game.

Coach Nora Hauptle named a 23-woman team for the trip to Kigali, with youngster Nyamekye Stella and Ampem Darkoa star Mary Amponsah all making the squad.

Meanwhile, Mary Amponsah replaces Azumah Bugre, who picked up a knock in her last game in Sweden before the international break.

Yeboah has been in fine form on the domestic scene, helping Ampem Darkoa win the double as well as the WAFU Zone B champions.

The Black Queens will progress to the next stage if they beat the She Amavubi in a two-legged game.

Ghana missed the last tournament in Morocco and will be hoping to bounce back by qualifying for next year's edition.