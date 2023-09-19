2024 WAFCON Qualifiers: Comfort Yeboah replaces Azumah Bugre in Black Queens squad to face Rwanda

Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder Comfort Yeboah has been given a late invite to join the Black Queens for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

She replaces IFK Norkoping midfielder Azumah Bugre, who picked up a knock in her last game in Sweden before the international break.

Yeboah has been in fine form on the domestic scene, helping Ampem Darkoa win the double as well as the WAFU Zone B champions.

The Black Queens arrived in Kigali on Tuesday and will face the She Amavubis on Wednesday in the first leg of the WAFCON qualifiers.

Coach Nora Hauptle named a 23-woman team for the trip to Kigali, with youngster Nyamekye Stella and Ampem Darkoa star Mary Amponsah all making the squad.

The Black Queens will progress to the next stage if they beat the She Amavubi in a two-legged game.

Ghana missed the last tournament in Morocco and will be hoping to bounce back by qualifying for next year's edition.