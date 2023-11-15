2026 World Cup qualifiers: Asante Twum reveals why Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin withdrew from Black Stars squad

Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante Twum has provided insight into the unexpected withdrawal of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.

Initially included in the 25-man squad by head coach Chris Hughton, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin have been replaced by Medeama’s Nurudeen Abdulai and Leicester’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The withdrawals were attributed to fitness concerns stemming from their recent club commitments.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Asante Twum explained, "At any point when you make a call-up, you need to speak to the player, you need to speak to their clubs. When the player gives you a green light, the club doesn't have the power to stop you unless in an extreme circumstance that the player is injured."

He added, "Kamaldeen after the World Cup has played only two games for us, and he had a long injury layoff. He is now back and picking up. After talking to the technical team, the player feels he will need some time to pick his form before availing himself for national duties."

Regarding Abdul Mumin, Asante Twum stated, "Since we exited the 2021 Afcon group stage, he hasn't gotten closer to the team. He has recently signed for Rayo Vallecano and is now getting game time. So he also says he will need some time to put himself together."

Ghana are scheduled to face Madagascar in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, followed by a match against Comoros in Moroni four days later.