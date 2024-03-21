23 Black Stars prepare in Morocco for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda

Twenty-three Black Stars convened at the Marrakech Sports City training facility on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, as part of their preparations for the upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the team has been in Morocco since Monday, gearing up for the fixtures scheduled for Friday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024, respectively.

The initial camp comprised thirteen players, with the remaining squad members joining on Tuesday evening. The players displayed excellent conditioning and a strong determination to compete for spots in the team as Ghana enters a new era under the leadership of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

These friendlies will serve as a valuable opportunity for Otto Addo to evaluate his squad ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June and other forthcoming assignments.

The players currently in camp include Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, Francis Abu, Tariq Lamptey, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Completing the roster are Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Frederick Asare.

The initial friendly against Nigeria is scheduled to take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.