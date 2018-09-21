AWCON 2018 trophy tour set to begin in Ghana

The trophy for the 2018 Africa Women’s Champions is expected to arrive in the country in the coming days before it continues to other part of the continent as part of the touring of the coveted silverware.

The tour will soon start in Ghana, host country for the 2018 edition of the competition before moving to the other part of the continent.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa and Algeria are all expected to witness the flashy trophy at stake for eight nations competing for this year's edition.

The expedition will begin in Accra before moving to Cape Coast, the two host cities and eventually move to some parts of the country including the north before leaving the shores of Ghana to the seven other participating countries.

This year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations will begin on November 17 to December 1.