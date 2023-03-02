Abass Samari: Accra Lions star wins fifth Man of the Match award in victory over Karela United

Red-hot midfielder Abass Samari walked home with his fifth Man of the Match award this season after starring in Accra Lions' away victory over Karela United.

The Ghana youth international has won the best player award in his last three games in the Ghana Premier League, scoring in all three matches.

Samari scored a belter -his eight goal of the campaign- on Wednesday to break the deadlock at the Crosby Awuah Park in Anyinase.

A late strike from debutant Dominic Amponsah ensured Lions secured a 2-1 win after Samuel Attah Kusi had grabbed a consolation for the host.

Samari, who is in his second season at Accra Lions has been one of the outstanding performers in the ongoing campaign.

The teen sensation has been invited to the Black Meteors team ahead of the final round of AFCON U23 qualifiers against Algeria later this month.

Accra Lions next travel to the north to play Tamale City.