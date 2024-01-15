Abdul Fatawu Safiu eager to help Asante Kotoko Secure CAF Champions League spot

Striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has expressed his excitement after signing a two-year contract extension with Asante Kotoko, keeping him at the club until January 2026.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Trelleborgs FF and FC TrollhÃ¤ttan in Sweden, returns to the Ghanaian giants having made a significant impact during the 2018-2019 season, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances and helping the team reach the CAF Confederation Cup.

In a statement released by the club, Safiu said, "I am very excited about this opportunity. Everyone knows Kotoko is the club that I support, and as a youngster, it was my dream to play for Kotoko. To get that opportunity twice makes me feel lucky and ready to do everything to help the team."

Coach Prosper Narteh welcomed Safiu back to the club, stating, "Abdul is a talented player who has shown his quality in the past. We believe he can still contribute significantly to our quest to return to the CAF Champions League."

Safiu's return is seen as a boost to Kotoko's attacking options, and fans are eagerly anticipating his contribution to the team's success.

With his experience and skill, Safiu is expected to play a key role in helping the club achieve its objectives in the second half of the season.