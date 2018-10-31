Abdul Halik Hudu: Ghana youth star wins Swedish U19 League with Hammarby IF

Ghana youth international Abdul Halik Hudu has won the Swedish U19 League with Hammarby IF.

The former Inter Allies player was in action as his side walloped Vasaland 11-0 on the final day to clinch the title where he registered two assists.

After qualifying from their zone, Hammarby U19 finished the final round of the season with 28 points from 13 matches.

He played consistently for the team and as one of the key players, helped wrestle for the title.

Now, the youngster aims at gradually becoming a regular member of the first team where he has tasted some Cup games with them.

He took to his Instagram page to express his delight, saying: “Great to win the championship with the U19s today. Forza bajen.”