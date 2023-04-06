Abdulai Gazale outlines reasons why Kotoko can retain League title

Interim coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Abdulai Gazale says he is confident The Porcupines can defend their Premier League title despite their inconsistent form because teams at the top will drop points.

Kotoko failed to make it back to back wins after they were held to goalless draw by city rivals King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023.

The defending champions are currently 4th on the League standings with 39 points, 5 points behind League leaders Aduana.

Gazale strongly believes they are very much in the hunt to hold on to their title. He told StarTimes' Jude Acheampong: "Oh yes. Why not? because we still have about nine matches to go. With these nine matches there are a lot of points over there and we also know that those who are on top they are also going to drop points whiles we are also coming up."

Kotoko resume their Premier League campaign on April 15 2023 away to Berekum Chelsea.

By Suleman Asante

