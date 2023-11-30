Abedi Pele commends Hearts of Oak chairman Togbe Afede for development contributions

Former Ghana star Abedi Ayew Pele has praised Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV for his contributions to the team's growth and development.

Since becoming the majority shareholder in 2011, Togbe has made significant investments in the club, including the construction of the Pobiman Complex, which is now being used by the team for training and matches.

Pele, who is also the owner and bankroller of lower-tier Ghanaian club Nania FC, commended Togbe for his efforts to enhance the infrastructure at Pobiman, saying, "He has done a great job. We don’t have money in our game but if he has invested his own money to help the upcoming players, I will always congratulate him because nobody wants to spend their own money into the game today. Nobody wants to do it, so if you see someone who is doing please applaud that person."

Hearts of Oak on Wednesday hosted Nania FC in Round 64 of the FA Cup at the Pobiman Complex, but unfortunately, they suffered a defeat and were eliminated from the competition.

Despite the loss, Pele was impressed with the facilities at Pobiman and recognised the impact that Togbe's investments have had on the team's growth.

Togbe's commitment to improving the infrastructure at Pobiman is a testament to his dedication to the development of Ghanaian football.

His efforts have not only benefited Hearts of Oak but also the wider football community in Ghana. Pele's words of appreciation for Togbe's contributions are a reflection of the positive impact that his investments have had on the sport in the country.