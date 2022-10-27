Abedi Pele is my favourite Black Stars player of all time - Otto Addo

Otto Addo has revealed having huge admiration for the legendary Abedi Pele, claiming that the former Marseille man is his favourite Black Stars player of all time.

The former Dortmund midfielder played for the Black Stars and is now the team's head coach, guiding them to the World Cup in Qatar.

During his playing days, Otto Addo said he looked up to Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah.

Abedi had a successful career in which he won numerous individual and team trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations. Pele was also captain of the Black Stars, delighting fans with his magic.

Anthony Yeboah, on the other hand, had a fantastic career as well, tormenting defenders with his movement and superior finishing.

"Abedi Pele is my favourite Black Stars player of all time. When I was young I used to watch Ghana football and also watch Ghanaian footballers in Europe. He was one of the players I looked up to. Anthony Yeboah as well. These are my favourite players," he said on TV3.

Otto Addo went on to say that he had the opportunity to play with many great Ghanaians, but he was particularly impressed with Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan.

"Essien or Asamoah Gyan. One of the two. Essien was maybe more international. Outside Ghana, he had a big name. He had big impact in European football and Asamoah Gyan had a big impact in the national team, especially with a lot of goals. I think what he did for Ghana is legendary."