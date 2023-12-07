Abednego Tetteh confirms return to Bibiani Gold Stars despite interest from Libyan club

The top scorer of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season Abednego Tetteh has disclosed details about his current situation, confirming widespread reports of his return to Bibiani Gold Stars

The Former Hearts of Oak striker had ventured to Lybia to pursue his football career post the last season, but unforeseen circumstances led to his decision to depart.

In an interview with Happy FM, the reigning Ghana Premier League topscorer shed light on the turn of events.

"I was heading to a club in Libya, and Bibiani chiefs asked me to return home. Whatever the club in Libya said they will pay, they are willing to pay." The unexpected recall from Bibiani Gold Stars prompted Tetteh to reconsider his plans and make the journey back to Ghana.

Bibiani Gold Stars, currently navigating changes in their coaching staff following the departure of Michael Osei, have now appointed Frimpong Manso as their substantive coach.

Having struggled at Hearts of Oak and King Faisal, Tetteh succeeded with the Miners scoring 18 goals to clinch the topscorer award at the end of last season.