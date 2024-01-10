Abstain from sex, train hard, and unite for AFCON 2023 success – Black Stars players told

Former Minister of Communications in Ghana, Dr Omane Boamah, has offered valuable advice to the national football team, the Black Stars, as they embark on their journey to compete in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars, determined to end Ghana's 41-year wait for an AFCON trophy, arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Placed in Group B, they are set to face tough opponents including Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the tournament.

As the team stepped onto Ivorian soil, they showcased unity and cultural pride by donning a beautifully woven and colourful kente attire, symbolizing Ghana's rich heritage.

In a supportive message shared on Facebook, Dr Omane Boamah encouraged the Black Stars to remain united and avoid anything that could cause division within the team. He emphasized the importance of the players focusing on their training regimen, ensuring adequate sleep, and abstaining from sexual activities during the tournament.

Dr. Boamah expressed optimism that, by adhering to these principles, the Black Stars could achieve remarkable success in Cote d’Ivoire. He also suggested the enforcement of compulsory breakfast by the management for the players' nutritional well-being.

"I wish you the very best. If you stay in camp as one unit, stay away from sexual intercourse, train well, sleep adequately, and eat well; you will surprise many Ghanaians," wrote Dr. Omane Boamah in his Facebook post.

He concluded by highlighting the significance of team cohesion, stating, "I prefer to have a team than to parade stars that don't stick together. This is the reason I believe you can perform wonders in Cote d’Ivoire. All the best Black Stars!"