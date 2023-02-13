GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Heart of Lions 1-0 Na God FC

Published on: 13 February 2023
Heart of Lions extended their lead on the Zone 3 League standings with a 1-0 win over Na God at the Kpando Stadium on Sunday, Febraury 12 2023.

The former Premier League side was tipped to win this match due to their recent fine form.

The Kpando based club scored the solitary goal of the game in the 20th minute through Samuel Okine.

The home side successfully defended that goal to full time to bag all the three points.

They will hope keep up the momentum as they to push for a return to the top flight.

                                                               

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

