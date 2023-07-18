Accra Human Rights Court delays verdict on Ashantigold match-fixing case

The Accra Human Rights Court has once again postponed its verdict on the match-fixing case between AshantiGold and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The new date for the ruling has been set for Monday, 21st August 2023, leaving both parties disappointed as they eagerly awaited the decision on Tuesday, 18th July.

The case revolves around Ashantigold's challenge against their relegation to Division Two last year following their conviction for match manipulation by the GFA's Disciplinary Committee.

The Obuasi-based club are hoping that the court will overturn their demotion and compel the country's football governing body to provide them with a fair hearing.

During the 29th GFA Congress held in Kumasi on Monday, 10th July, it was decided that Ashantigold would remain suspended from participating in Ghana football. This decision has further intensified the club's determination to seek justice through the legal system.

The delay in the verdict prolongs the uncertainty surrounding Ashantigold's future and the outcome of the case. Both the club and the GFA will have to wait until August to learn the court's final ruling, which will have significant implications for Ghanaian football.

In the meantime, football fans and stakeholders continue to closely follow the proceedings, eagerly awaiting the resolution of the match-fixing controversy and its impact on the sport in the country.