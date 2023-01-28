Accra Lions announce signing of midfielder Fredrick Kesse

Accra Lions have signed attacking midfielder Fredrick Kesse in the transfer window.

The left-footed midfielder joins the Ghana Premier League side from Sefwi All Stars.

Kesse joins the team for the rest of the season, and will travel with the team to Dormaa for the game against Aduana Stars.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Frederick Kesse from Division One League side Sefwi All Stars. Frederick Kesse is a left-footed offensive midfielder gifted with great vision. He has the potential to improve our game with his creativity. Welcome to Accra Lions Football Club, Frederick!," wrote the club on social media, announcing the arrival of the player.

Accra Lions are enjoying a decent campaign in the Ghanaian topflight, and currently sit third of the table.