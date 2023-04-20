Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila reveals Thomas Partey as idol

Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila has revealed that Arsenal star Thomas Partey is his football idol.

The 20-year-old midfielder has had a successful season, playing 18 Accra Lions matches and representing Ghana in international matches.

Nsobila played a pivotal role in qualifying the Black Meteors for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will take place in Morocco.

He was also part of the Black Galaxies squad that participated in the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria, where they made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Nsobila, who is expected to be part of Ibrahim Tanko's team for the U-23 AFCON in June, admires Partey's ability to detect the pace of the game. "I definitely look up to Thomas Partey, I would like to be like him one day. How he controls the game and how he passes is good, so I really look up to him," Nsobila said.

Meanwhile, Partey hopes to help Arsenal win the English Premier League for the first time since 2004.