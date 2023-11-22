Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko believes scoreline doesn't reflect true dynamics in clash against Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his belief that the final scoreline of the Ghana Premier League match week 11 clash against Hearts of Oak doesn't accurately depict the true dynamics of the game, despite Hearts of Oak securing a 2-1 victory.

Hamza Issah opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the sixth minute, with Abass Samari Salifu equalising for Accra Lions just before the half-hour mark. Raphael Amponsah sealed the victory for Hearts of Oak with a remarkable goal in the dying moments of the game.

Tanko, in his post-match comments, acknowledged the quality of the game and the goals scored but emphasised that the result is not a true reflection of the overall performance.

"I think we had a very good game. The goals they scored definitely are our fault. We have to go and prepare very well for the next game, but this is not the true reflection of the game," Tanko stated.

He highlighted the unpredictable nature of football, acknowledging that sometimes despite putting in the effort, things may not go as planned. Tanko congratulated Hearts of Oak on the win and expressed the need for Accra Lions to regroup and prepare for the next game.