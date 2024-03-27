Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko describes officiating RTU defeat as 'daylight robbery

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has strongly criticised the match officials following their recent game against Real Tamale United in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League, labeling their performance as "daylight robbery."

Accra Lions succumbed to a narrow defeat at the Golden City Park on Monday afternoon, courtesy, of Mohammed Mankuyeli's strike in the 32nd minute from the spot.

Speaking after the game, Tanko expressed his displeasure about officiating in his outfit 1-0 defeat to the Pride of the North.

According to the coach, the referee in the game orchestrated their defeat in a â€˜daylight robbery’ manner.

“This is a day light robbery. After 22 minutes, the referee had given four of our players’ yellow cards and awarded them a penalty, which wasn’t a penalty for us”

“I don’t think I have anything to say about the game but referees are those destroying our game. The GFA must sit up because what went on here wasn’t the best, even the match commissioner was not in line with what the referee did”

The defeat marks Accra Lions first in four games in the Ghana Premier League. Before this game, they had managed three straights wins in the league.

With 30 points, Accra Lions find themselves in 12th position on the Ghana Premier League standings after 22 matches. It is important to note they have an outs.