Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko pleased with win over Bibiani Goldstars

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed satisfaction after his team secured a 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars, propelling them to fifth place on the table after week 26 of the Ghana Premier League.

The intense encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium saw Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Awuni securing goals for the Lions, clinching a 2-0 victory in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

In a post-match interview, Tanko emphasised the importance of the three points, highlighting the team's climb in the league standings.

"It’s very good points for us looking at where we have climbed on the table. I think the boys did very well. I mean we created a lot of chances and winning 2-0 against Bibiani is a very good result for us," Tanko stated.

Despite the victory, Tanko acknowledged his team's goal-scoring struggles, admitting that it's an area they need to address. "To score two goals against a tough side like Bibiani Gold Stars is not an easy job. Definitely, we are going to keep working to improve our scoring," he added.

Tanko's remarks reflect a proactive approach to addressing the team's challenges, indicating a commitment to improvement in subsequent matches.

Accra Lions will aim to maintain their momentum in their upcoming fixture against Karela United as they strive for continued success in the league.