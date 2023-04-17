Accra Lions' Dominic Amponsah wins GPL Player of the Month

Accra Lions forward Dominic Amponsah has emerged winner of the NASCO Player of the Month for March after leading his side to an amazing run during the month under review.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in three consecutive matches despite starting just a game in those matches propelling his team to achieve three wins out of three.

His performance was enough to shove away competition, from Kotoku Royals' trio Andy Kumi Francis, Richard Dzikoe, and Collins Kofi Kudjoe as well as Tamale City FC's Sampson Eduku.

The attacker will take home a Brand new 42-inch NASCO television set.

While this achievement instills a huge relief in Amponsah, it should motivate him to steer his team back into form as Accra Lions continue to struggle in their recent matches.

Lions who occupied the second position a few weeks ago have dropped to seventh after losing four and drawing one in their last five matches.

They will lock horns in their next match against second-placed Medeama SC as they continue to seek a win.