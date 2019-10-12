Accra Lions shock top-flight side Inter Allies in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian first division Accra Lions extended their impressive pre-season form when they dispatched top-flight club Inter Allies 2-0 in friendly on Saturday.

Two goals from in-form striker Collins Opare and George Attram at the Accra Sports Stadium helped the second tier side to upstage their opponents who play in the top league.

The goals in either half of the game helped Lions to win the match as their augmented squad looks to be taking shape ahead of the start of the new Division One league season.

Inter Allies becomes the latest top-flight side to fall to the East-Legon club following recent wins over Liberty Professionals, Accra Great Olympics and Nigerien side Sahel FC, who subsequently defeated Accra giants Hearts of Oak.

Opare has been leading the club's recent revival and he displayed that on Saturday when he rose highest to nod in a corner kick midway through the first half.

Attram picked himself up to convert a second-half penalty after he was brought down in the box by an Inter Allies defender to seal the victory.

Lions have injected their squad with new young players since the turn of the year to replace their players who departed to join various clubs in Europe.

They have recruited new players to invigorate the squad even before the start of the season and are demonstrating early signs of improvement from last term.

If they are to continue this form they will pose serious problems for their opponents in the Division One League when the new season starts.