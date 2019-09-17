AD Alcoron midfielder Richard Boateng suspended for the game against Cádiz tonight

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng will miss AD Alcoron's game against Cádiz in the Spanish Segunda Division on Tuesday night.

The midfielder has been suspended for picking up a red card in his side's 1-1 draw against Ponferradina on Saturday.

Boateng picked up a yellow in the 13th minute before he was sent off in the 58th minute for a second booking.

The 27-year old has been a key member of the Los Alferos this season, playing four times and scoring a goal. He also has an assist to his credit.

His absence will be seen as a big blow for manager Fran Fernandez.