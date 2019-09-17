GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AD Alcoron midfielder Richard Boateng suspended for the game against Cádiz tonight

Published on: 17 September 2019

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng will miss AD Alcoron's game against Cádiz in the Spanish Segunda Division on Tuesday night. 

The midfielder has been suspended for picking up a red card in his side's 1-1 draw against Ponferradina on Saturday.

Boateng picked up a yellow in the 13th minute before he was sent off in the 58th minute for a second booking.

The 27-year old has been a key member of the Los Alferos this season, playing four times and scoring a goal. He also has an assist to his credit.

His absence will be seen as a big blow for manager Fran Fernandez.

