Adebayor slams Ghana's AFCON 2023 performance: 'They were here for fun'

Former Togolese international footballer Emmanuel Adebayor criticised the Ghanaian national team's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, suggesting that the players lacked dedication and passion.

Following the team's disappointing display in their final group match against Mozambique, which ended in a draw, Adebayor expressed his frustration with the team's attitude.

"I'm not surprised by the outcome, but I'm certainly disappointed," Adebayor stated. "They had control of their fate going into this game, knowing that a victory would secure their progression. But the way they played, it seemed like they were just here for entertainment purposes, without any real desire to succeed."

Adebayor's comments came after Ghana failed to win a single game in the group stage, earning only two points out of a possible nine. The team's poor performance resulted in their elimination from the competition, mirroring their previous showing at the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In response to the team's underwhelming performance, the Ghana Football Association announced that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach, along with the dissolution of the technical team.