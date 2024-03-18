Aduana FC charged by GFA for failure to ensure match officials' safety

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Aduana FC with a breach of Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following their recent Ghana Premier League fixture against Asante Kotoko.

The charges stem from allegations that Aduana FC failed to ensure the safety of the match officials during the match, as well as reports of inappropriate behavior exhibited by their supporters.

According to the GFA's regulatory actions update, Aduana FC has until Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to respond to the charges.

The contentious match saw Asante Kotoko's fans expressing dissatisfaction with the outcome after their team suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park. The decisive goal of the match sparked heated debates, as replays cast uncertainty on whether it had crossed the goal line.

Despite the contentious victory, Aduana FC now sits in second place on the league table. However, they face the looming threat of sanctions pending their response to the charges and defense of their innocence.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko's woes continue as they have now endured three consecutive losses in the league, resulting in their drop to seventh place in the standings.