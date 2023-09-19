Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong cites missed chances as reason for Samartex defeat

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong has attributed his team's defeat to Samartex in their Ghana Premier League opener to their inability to convert clear-cut chances.

The Fire Boys began their campaign with a loss against Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, where Michael Ephson's strike secured all three points for the hosts.

Acheampong lamented his team's missed opportunities, stating, "You have to bury your chances because the chances we squandered in the first half are unbelievable. And our mistake made them hit us on the counter to score. We came in strongly in the second half. We had chances to score but missed them. Sometimes in football when you get chances and you can't score, it switches to your opponents. We have to take our chances next time."

Aduana FC's next game is against champions Medeama, and they would need an exceptional performance to secure their first win of the season.