Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong expresses satisfaction with win over Legon Cities

Published on: 11 March 2024
Yaw Acheampong

Aduana FC picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League's matchday 20, played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium on Sunday.

The win saw the "Fire Boys" consolidate their position in second place on the league table, with 33 points.

Coach Yaw Acheampong's charges started the brighter of the two teams, with experienced forward Bright Adjei opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

Adjei's clinical finish gave Aduana an early advantage, which they managed to hold onto throughout the encounter.

Speaking after the game, coach Acheampong acknowledged that his side hadn't played their best football, but was pleased with the outcome nonetheless.

"Today we didn't play our normal game; we tried to stabilize the game a little, but still, we didn't play our normal game. But I am happy we got the three points," he said.

The result sees Aduana FC return to winning ways are just two points from the top spot with one game in hand.

