Aduana FC congratulate CEO George Gyawu on recent Ghana FA appointment

Aduana FC have extended their warmest congratulations to their Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Gyawu, on his recent appointment as the Vice Chairman of the Domestic Leagues Committee by the Ghana Football Association.

The club is thrilled about this unexpected recognition and appreciates the GFA for acknowledging their CEO's capabilities.

In a statement issued to Kickoffghana.com, Communication Director Oppong Evans expressed the club's excitement and gratitude. "We are delighted to hear the news of our CEO's appointment and would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to him. This is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport. We appreciate the GFA for recognizing his potential and look forward to supporting him in this new role."

The committee, led by Dr Tony Aubynn, includes prominent personalities such as Mr George Gyawu, Mrs Hillary Boaten, Mr Cleopatra Nketia, Mr Alphonse Agbetsise, Mr Akwasi Adu, ASP Yakubu Asamani, Mr Alexander Ababio, Fiifi Tackie, and Sam Johnson.

Aduana FC is confident that their CEO's involvement in this prestigious committee will contribute significantly to the growth and development of domestic football in Ghana. They pledge their full support to ensure the success of the committee's endeavours.