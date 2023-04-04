Aduana home ban not enough - Tamale City

Tamale City head coach, Hamza Mohammed says his team is not satisfied with the sanctions slapped on Aduana Stars by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Tamale-based side reportedly suffered brutal attacks from fans believed to be related to Aduana Stars after their clash against the league leaders at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

According to reports, stones were pelted at the away fans and players, resulting in several injuries.

In response to the violence, The GFA has placed a temporary ban on the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park which means the league leaders would have to settle for another venue to honour their home matches.

“We have experienced this even less than a year ago from the same region. What I’m saying is that we will advise ourselves – they deserve whatever punishment they are getting [but] this is the second time this is happening.

“Our bus has been destroyed. The four matches or whatever won’t bring our bus back. The suffering we faced in Tamale won’t happen again. If safe measures are not taken, we will continue to advise ourselves,” Hamza told Joy FM.

Aduana Stars currently lead the table with 41 points after 25 matches and have five more home matches to end the season starting with a clash against Great Olympics.

The Ogya boys remain the only unbeaten Ghana Premier League side at home with seven wins and five draws.