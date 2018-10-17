Aduana Stars chief says it’s premature for Normalisation Committee to meet the media

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey believes the upcoming meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the media has come too soon.

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee will hold a media conference on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at the Alisa Hotel (North Ridge) and not the FA secretariat which has since been renovated after its closure in June after the airing of the documentary by investigative journalist which highlight corruption in the game.

“What is the Normalisation Committee going to tell the media because the clubs are the majority when we speak of the constituents,” Mr. Commey told Oyerepa FM.

“So how are they going answer questions like when the league will be starting and the situation we find ourselves whether to participate in Africa or not, if they had met clubs before meeting the media, they could have had answers for such questions.”

“It's premature to meet the media because you can't predict the questions from that he media.”

“I believe meeting the clubs before the press would have helped, it is too early to meet the press.”