Aduana Stars Coach Yaw Acheampong sets ambitious target for first round

After securing their ninth victory in 15 games with a 1-0 triumph over Bechem United on Match Day 15 at Nana Agyeman Badu Park, Aduana Stars' head coach, Yaw Acheampong, expressed the team's goal to finish the first round of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season at the summit of the standings.

The win propelled the Aduana Stars to the top of the 18-team league table, amassing 27 points from nine wins and six losses.

Samartex and Berekum Chelsea are closely trailing in second and third place, both tied at 26 points, as Aduana Stars gear up for their upcoming fixture against regional rivals Nsoatreman FC.

Acheampong stated, "That has been our dream to be there (on top of the league) until the end of the first round, so let's see how the other games go, and then we can determine our next steps. Our next game is against Nsoatreman."

The clash with Nsoatreman is slated for Friday, December 22, and heading into the match, Nsoatreman holds the fifth position in its debut season in the Ghanaian top flight.