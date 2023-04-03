Aduana Stars Communications Director accuses GFA of witch-hunting after home venue ban

The Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong, has launched a scathing attack on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over their decision to ban the club from playing its home games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The ban came after suspected fans of Aduana Stars threw stones at the team bus of Tamale City FC, injuring several players following their clash in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Oppong accused the GFA of witch-hunting and claimed that the ban was a ploy to prevent Aduana Stars from winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Space FM, Oppong stated that "the decision of the GFA to ban our venue temporarily is a clear indication that they (GFA) have a particular team in mind to win the league. The best thing Aduana can do as a result of this decision is to boycott the GPL.”

The GFA has yet to respond to these allegations, but this incident highlights the growing concerns around violence in Ghanaian football.

The GFA has previously warned that any club found guilty of violence would face severe sanctions, including being banned from the league. It remains to be seen what action the GFA will take in response to this incident and Oppong's accusations.