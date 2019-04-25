Aduana Stars condemn supporters over crowd trouble in draw against Medeama

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have condemned supporters of the club for the crowd trouble that broke in their draw with Medeama Sc in the Special Competition.

Irate fans of the club descended on referee Emmanuel Eshun and his two assistants following what they claim was unfair officiating in their 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The referee and his assistants had to run for their lives with security personnel offering them cover.

The personnel on duty had to call for back up because of the enormity of the crowd trouble before they made way with the referee.

Fans from both sides also clashed with pictures circulating on social media showing a fan oozing with blood after stones were pelted at him.

Management of the Premier League champions have released a statement apologizing for the behaviour of the fans, indicating the necessary measures will be taken to curb future occurrence of fan trouble.

Meanwhile, the club were also quick to state no Medeama official was attacked as it was reported in some sections of the media.

Aduana Stars could however face sanction from the Ghana Football Association for the unfortunate incident.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT RELEASED BY ADUANA

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin