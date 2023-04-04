Aduana Stars consider league boycott following stadium ban

The Communications Director of Aduana Football Club, Evans Oppong, has announced that the team could potentially boycott the league, following the recent ban on their home grounds, Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The Ghana Football Association temporarily banned the home grounds of the two-time Ghana Premier League champions, after an unfortunate incident occurred, which led to the attack of Tamale City’s team bus, following the matchday 25 fixture against Aduana FC.

The Executive Council of the GFA handed down the ban as an immediate response to the incident. However, Oppong has criticised the decision made by the country’s football governing body, stating that they could even choose to forfeit the league altogether.

“How can you ban a club for an action that was done outside the stadium?” Oppong queried on Luv FM. “As a club, our legal team is studying the matter, for us to know the next action we are going to take. So far as we are concerned, there could be a lot of action that we take. One of them is to boycott the league or drop from the league," he added.

Aduana FC required a penalty in the 90+10 minute of their last game to win 1-0 and extend their lead at the top of the standings to 44 points, which is three points ahead of Bechem United in second place.